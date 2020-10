Officers from Essex Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the west-bound track of the A13 at Thurrock just before the M25 junction.

Police were called following reports of a collision between a lorry and a car this morning, Monday 12 October, at around 6.45am.

Roads Policing officers and Highways England have currently closed the road and traffic is being diverted from the carriageway off on to the A1012.

At least two people are thought to be seriously injured and we remain at the scene.

Police have thanked motorists for their patience and understanding while we deal with this incident.