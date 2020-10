Officers from Essex Police are currently dealing with a jack-knifed lorry on the #A13 from the #A1012 towards the #M25. Police and Highways England are on scene dealing. If you are currently in the tailbacks please be patient and remain in your vehicles.

This incident is still on going and impacting the #Thurrock area, officers and highways are working tirelessly to get the #A13 open again. The lorry involved is in the process of being recovered.