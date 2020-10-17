A20 in Dover remains closed due to serious collision

The A20 in Kent near the Port of Dover is currently closed west/London bound between the A256 and the B2011 due to a colllision. Lane 1 (of 2) is also closed on the eastbound carriageway. The closure is in place due to a collision causing significant damage to street furniture. Highways England is working with Kent Police and contractors to ensure the road is reopened as quickly is possible however the road is likely to remain in place throughout the night. There are currently no delays in the area. Diversions are in palce via local routes.