A2070 has been closed in both direction following serious collision near Ashford

The A2070 has been closed both directions between the A259 (Brenzett) and the A2042 (Snave) due to a collision.

Kent police are in attendance

Traffic is being southbound diverted via King street to Brenzett and then the B2080 to re-join the A2070 at Brenzett roundabout

Traffic is being diverted northbound from Brenzett roundabout onto the B2080 to Brenzett and then taking King street to re-join the A2070 at Romney Marsh

Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Kent Police have been approached for comment