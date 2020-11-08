Home » A2070 has been closed in both direction following serious collision near Ashford
November 8, 2020
The A2070 has been closed both directions between the A259 (Brenzett) and the A2042 (Snave) due to a collision.

Kent police are in attendance 

Traffic is being southbound diverted via King street to Brenzett and then the B2080 to re-join the A2070 at Brenzett roundabout 

Traffic is being diverted northbound from Brenzett roundabout onto the B2080 to Brenzett and then taking King street to re-join the A2070 at Romney Marsh 

Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. 

 

Kent Police have been approached for comment 