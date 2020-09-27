Aaron Williams, 28 has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detectives investigating the murder of Loeike Guei in Mitcham have charged a second man.

Aaron Williams, 28 of Warwick Gardens, Thornton Heath, Croydon, was charged in the early hours of Sunday 27 September with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was arrested on the evening of Friday, 25 September.

He remains in custody and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 September.

Raphael Kokkinos, 33 of Polworth Road, SW16 appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 September and was remanded to appear at Old Bailey on Tuesday, 29 September.

The body of Loeike, aged 23 from Thornton Heath, was found on Commonside East in Mitcham, Merton, on Thursday, 17 September.

This investigation is led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.