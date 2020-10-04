Aldershot Neighbourhood police officers scored a hat trick

Aldershot Neighbourhood officers scored a hat trick this week – uncovering three cannabis factories in the town in as many days.

The first was found on three floors of a property in Sandford Road, Aldershot. Around 175 plants were dismantled and removed from the property after officers searched it on September 30. A teenage woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis but has since been released without charge

A further 150 plants were found at a property in Legge Crescent, Aldershot, on October 1. Again, the factory has been dismantled and the plants removed. No arrests have been made as yet. Police enquiries are continuing.

Yesterday, October 2, officers attended Park Road in Aldershot and uncovered 115 plants in a hydraponics factory set up, which has since been dismantled.

A 31 year old man from Leicester has been arrested and released on police bail while police investigations continue.

We know that a lot people will think it’s just a bit of cannabis – but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm. Large scale operations like this are often run by organised crime gangs. Those gangs are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms. They may also take advantage of vulnerable people, exploiting them or making them work in servitude.

The electrical requirement to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives in danger.

It is not just a bit of cannabis, it’s linked to serious criminality. That’s why we are really keen to hear from people who suspect there is cannabis cultivation or drug related activity going on their neighbourhood.

Every call you make to us is logged and helps us build up an intelligence picture about what might be happening in your community. This allows us to take action and prevent your neighbourhoods from harm.

If you can help, you can call 101 or go to www.hampshire.police.uk and report online.

You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.