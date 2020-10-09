A drug driver who knocked down and killed a man has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

Rizwan Ali, 26, fraudulently hired a Range Rover using his brother’s driving licence on 17 August 2018. The following day he consumed cannabis and cocaine at a friend’s wedding and later got in the Range Rover to drive home.

Ali drove through Bolton at speeds in excess of 60mph, where the speed limit was 30mph. He failed to see Colin Olawumi, 65, crossing the road until the last moment. Ali braked and tried to swerve but he could not avoid hitting him. Olawumi died at the scene.

Ali was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months’ imprisonment 30 June 2020 at Bolton Crown Court. Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, on 8 October the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to 5 years’ imprisonment.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP, said: