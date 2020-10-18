The A14 is currently closed from J7 to J3 with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the westbound carriageway. This closure is due to a multiple vehicle collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene with a response being led by Northamptonshire police.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

Please follow the “Hollow Circle symbol”

Exit the A14 westbound at Junction 7 and take the second exit (northeast) onto the A43 and continue to the A43/A6003 Roundabout.

At the A43/A6003 Roundabout take the first exit (left) onto the A6003 Rockingham Road northbound. Continue northbound along the A6003 for approx. 5 miles passing through the A6003/A6014 Uppingham Road/Oakley Road (Corby) Roundabout to the A6003/A427 Uppingham Road/Cottingham Road Roundabout.

At the A6003/A427 roundabout take the first exit (left) westbound onto the A427. Continue westbound along the A427 for approx. 7.5 miles passing around East Carlton, Wilbarston and Stoke Albany Villages and through Brampton Ash and Dingley villages to the A6/A427/A4304 Catalyst Roundabout, Market Harborough.

At Catalyst Roundabout take the first exit left (south) onto the A6. Continue southbound on the A6 for approx. 6.5 miles passing through the A6/B576 Harborough Road and A6 Braybrooke roundabouts to the A14 J3. Then rejoin the A14 westbound.