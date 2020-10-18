All four offenders were teenage boys around 15-years-old who are wanted for an attack in Slough following a robbery

Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a robbery in Slough.

It happened just after 8.35pm on Sunday (11/10), when the victim, a teenage boy, was walking along Kings Road when he was approached by a group of four teenage boys.

One of the offenders then punched the victim from behind causing him to stumble, another offender then grabbed the victim’s throat whilst the others took his mobile phone. The offenders then left on foot towards McDonald’s.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and knee but did not require any hospital treatment.

All four offenders were teenage boys around 15-years-old. Three of the offenders are described as white, the fourth is unknown. They were all wearing black and one of them had a black hooded jacket that had goggles sewn into the hood.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Helena Moore, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who saw the group of boys in the area at the time, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200320405.