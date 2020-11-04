All secondary pupils and teachers in England must wear face masks at school in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, it has been announced

Under fresh government guidance issued on Wednesday, staff and students in Year 7 and above have been told to wear face coverings in communal spaces – outside of classrooms – where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The guidance has been issued ahead of England’s new lockdown, which will come into force from midnight after MPs approved the shutdown in a House of Commons vote.

Children and staff at secondary schools in Scotland must already wear masks when walking between lessons or in communal areas.