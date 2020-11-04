All secondary pupils and teachers in England must wear face masks at school in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, it has been announced

Under fresh government guidance issued on Wednesday, staff and students in Year 7 and above have been told to wear face coverings in communal spaces – outside of classrooms – where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The guidance has been issued ahead of England’s new lockdown, which will come into force from midnight after MPs approved the shutdown in a House of Commons vote.
Children and staff at secondary schools in Scotland must already wear masks when walking between lessons or in communal areas.
Under new guidance introduced by Nicola Sturgeon, from this week, children there, aged 15, are being asked to wear face coverings in classrooms in high-risk areas.