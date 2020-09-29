Amanda Deary, 52, of Portsmouth, targeted vulnerable and elderly victims at a sheltered accommodation

A woman who broke into four homes and robbed an elderly woman’s purse has been jailed for four years.

Amanda Deary, 52, of Unicorn Road, Portsmouth, targeted vulnerable and elderly victims at a sheltered accommodation.

She also stole a 90-year-old woman’s purse from her in the street.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard the burglaries took place at the sheltered housing in Southsea on February 15, and May 8, this year.

And it was heard Deary stole the purse on July 26 in Palmerston Road.

On February 15, Deary was first disturbed by a nurse in one of the flats at the housing. When she entered a second flat, the occupant screamed and she fled again. Nothing was stolen on this occasion.

It was heard on May 8, she returned to the sheltered housing. This time taking toilet rolls from one flat and £400 cash from another.

Deary pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and one of robbery and was jailed for four years.

Speaking after the sentencing, PC Charlotte Pocock said: “Amanda Deary deliberately targeted vulnerable, elderly victims, and I hope this sentence provides them with some closure.

“Finding someone in your home, or knowing someone has been there while you sleep, is extremely distressing for anyone, and we take crimes like this extremely seriously.”