A friend of the family of Amir Shafique, who sadly died following an incident in Lembrook Wak, Aylesbury, on Wednesday 28 October, has released the following tribute, with his families’ blessing.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (Verily we belong to God, and verily to him do we return).

“Amir Shafique was a loving grandson, son, brother and best friend.

“Amir has been my best friend from the age of six, we went to the same primary school, secondary school and started our first job together.

“Everyone who knew us called us inseparable and always said we were joined at the hip.

“Amir had the most infectious smile and was loved by so many, he was a giant spark of energy who would make anyone laugh.

“His departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never the same. The hardest thing is knowing that I will never see Amir again and all those plans we had together will never happen.

“We all miss you so much Amir and every minute of the day we are thinking about you & how your life was cruelly taken.

“You will forever be in our hearts wherever we go.”