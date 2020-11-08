An eight-year-old boy who wanted to make people “happy in these sad times”, has raised more than £1,000 for the Poppy Appeal

Harry Fletcher from Hartlepool began making poppies to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day during the first coronavirus lockdown in May.

Unable to take part in the remembrance parade on Sunday, he decided to sell handmade poppies for £1 each for the Royal British Legion.

His target of £20 has reached £1,137.

He said: “I struggled in the first lockdown and when mam told me we couldn’t do the remembrance parade with my Cubs I said we should sell the poppies to raise money for the British Legion.”

Harry said he “really enjoyed making the poppies” but when too many orders came in he had to think of how to make them quicker so he came up with the idea of printing them.

“I said to my mam they will make people happy in these sad times.

“It makes me feel very happy that the money raised will help a lot of people who used to be in the Army,” he added.

The JustGiving page has raised more than £1,000 for the Royal British Legion and cash donations of £302 will be given to the Hartlepool Legion.

Harry’s family safely delivered the poppies to neighbours and the local community before lockdown.

His father Stephen said: “It made us feel very proud that he wanted to help other people.

“Seeing the poppies in windows around the neighbourhood makes us realise that in times of need we do all come together, Harry’s donations have come from as far as Florida and California which he found amazing.