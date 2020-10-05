An elderly man robbed of Rolex watch in Henley

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Henley-on-Thames

It happened at around 4pm on Saturday (3/10). The victim, a man in his seventies, was walking down Church Avenue when, at the corner by St Mary’s church, he was approached by a group of two men and two women.

The group pushed the victim into the wall and then ran off. The victim then realised that his Rolex watch had been stolen.

The offenders are described as two men and two women, with olive complexions and aged in their early twenties.

The men were approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall.

One of the women had shoulder length brown hair, a slim build and was approximately 5ft 4ins to 5ft 5ins tall. She was wearing dark trousers with a red triangular stripe near the middle of each leg and a dark coloured top.

The other woman also had brown hair and slim build. She was approximately 5ft tall and was wearing dark coloured trousers and top.

The watch that was stolen was a stainless steel Rolex Oyster Perpetual.

Investigating officer, PC Stacey Bateman, based at Didcot police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I would also ask any residents in the local area who have CCTV or dash-cams to check the footage in case it has captured something significant that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200311245.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”