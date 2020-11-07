An increase in coronavirus infections appears to be slowing around the UK, latest data from the Office for National Statistics show.

An estimated 618,700 people had coronavirus in community settings in England last week – but the infection rate appears to be slowing down, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

Although the number of people with Covid continues to rise, the growth is levelling off.

In the week to 30 October, ONS says new daily infections in England stabilised at around 50,000.

That means around one person in every 90 in England has Covid. In Wales and Scotland, the figure is slightly lower.

There, one in 110 people is testing positive for the virus.

In Northern Ireland it is one in 75 – and it is too soon to say if rates are levelling off there, say experts.

The ONS data looks at Covid-19 infections in the community and does not include cases in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings. It shows:

There have been increases in infection rates in every region in England apart from the North East over the last two weeks

The North West and Yorkshire and the Humber continue to have the highest infection rates

With much of the UK in lockdown, experts hope the number of new infections can reduce in the coming weeks.

In Liverpool, city-wide mass testing for Covid has begun.

Everyone living or working in the region will be offered repeat tests, whether or not they have symptoms, as part of a two-week pilot.

Meanwhile, data from the Covid Symptom Study app – based on a million people logging symptoms and 13,000 recent swab test results – suggests 42,049 people are developing Covid symptoms every day in the UK.

Ruth Studley from the ONS said: “At a national level we are seeing infections slow across England and Wales but they are still increasing.

“The level of infection in young adults and older teenagers appears to have levelled off recently. However, they continue to be the most likely to be infected despite increases in all other age groups.”

A further 31 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, as more than 1000 new cases were recorded.

The death toll under the measure of people who first tested positive within the previous 28 days now stands at 2997.

The latest daily figures, which saw 1072 new cases confirmed, were revealed by the First Minister at the briefing on Friday.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “We mustn’t ever see these deaths simply as statistics.

“Every single one represents an individual human being whose loss is a source of grief and, therefore, let me again send my condolences to everyone who is bereaved.”

The daily test positivity rate is 5.5%, down from 7.6% on Thursday.

Of the new cases of the virus, 460 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 210 in Lanarkshire, 112 in Lothian and 75 in Ayrshire and Arran.

The remaining cases were spread across seven other health board areas. There were 1237 people in the hospital confirmed to have the virus – 98 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.