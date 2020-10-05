An investigation is underway after more than £100,000 of jewellery was stolen following a burglary in Preston

Police were called around 4.45am on Mondat 5th October 2020 to reports of a burglary at Banks Jewellers in Lune Street.

Officers attended to find a substantial amount of jewellery had been stolen.

Following investigation and CCTV enquiries detectives believe around 4.30am a man entered the jewellers by breaking through an adjoining wall from a neighbouring property. The man then stole the jewellery before making off from the scene around five minutes later.

Detectives are appealing for information and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who might have been offered the jewellery for sale or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence.

Det Con Mark Thornton, of Preston CID, said: “An investigation has been launched after a major theft from a jewellers in Preston.

“It is believed at this stage that a man has broken into the building after smashing through the adjoining wall of Plug and Taps using power tools.

“The offender has then broken into a number of display units stealing a substantial amount of jewellery before making off from the scene a short time later.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who knows what happened, or saw someone in the area around the time of the offence acting suspiciously.

“Furthermore if you know someone who has come into possession of a large amount of jewellery, or you have today been offered a large amount of jewellery for sale, then call police immediately.”