An investigation was launched to locate Neil with local partners and walkers helping in the search for him however; sadly a body of a man has been found

A body has sadly been found in our search for missing walker Neil Cowking.

Neil, 85, was visiting River Breamish Caravan Park near Powburn, Northumberland, on a walking holiday when he was reported missing yesterday (Sunday).

An investigation was launched to locate Neil with local partners and walkers helping in the search for him however; sadly today (Monday) a body of a man has been found approximately 2 miles west of Ingram in the Breamish Valley.

Formal identification is yet to take place but we believe the body is that of Neil Cowking. His family have been notified.

Superintendent Brad Howe said: “This is an extremely tragic outcome and our thoughts remain with Neil’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped with the search, including the Mountain Rescue Team who greatly assisted throughout the weekend and today, as well as those who came forward with information.”