An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested and extradited from the UK.

Seyed Sajjad Shahidian was wanted by the FBI when NCA officers tracked him down in London in November 2018. NCA investigators believe he was behind an online platform that was used by international criminals seeking to target the UK.

The NCA and FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to work in close partnership to target and disrupt serious and organised cyber criminals wherever they may be in the world.