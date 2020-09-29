An offender, armed with a hammer, forced entry into a property. He then proceeded to steal multiple items from the house

Police have released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of aggravated burglary which occurred in Oxford.

At around 12.30pm on Monday (28/9) an offender, armed with a hammer, forced entry into a property in Carter Close in Oxford. He then proceeded to steal multiple items from the house.

The victim, a man aged in his sixties, was present in the house at the time. He was not injured.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ed Horley, of St Aldates Police Station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the person pictured might have important information about this incident.

“It was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who has the right to feel safe and secure in his own home. I am thankful that he did not sustain any injuries, however this is still being investigated thoroughly and as a priority.

“I am hoping that someone will recognise the person in the images, as we believe that they could have information which will assist with this investigation.

“If you recognise him, or believe the person is you, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101. You can also make a report online, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.

“Anyone making a report is asked to quote reference 43200304850 when doing so.”