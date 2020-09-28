Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a woman who has gone missing in Swindon.

Anna Middleton, who is 19 years old, has gone missing from an address in Covingham.

We are very concerned about her welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her to call us.

She is described as white, with dark brown hair and of medium build. It is not known what she is wearing.

Please note, her hair is slightly shorter than in the photograph attached.

If Anna is reading this appeal we would urge her to please contact someone to let them know she is safe.

If anyone has seen her, or knows where she is, please call Wiltshire Police on 999 quoting log 229 of today (28/09).