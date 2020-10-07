Anthony Adekola, 22, was found in Martlesham Walk, suffering stab injuries

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale.

He was arrested on Tuesday, 6 October and charged on 7 October with murder.

He has been remanded to appear in custody at Bromley Youth Court today.

This follows an investigation after police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 11.05pm on Saturday, 5 September to reports of a stabbing on Debden Close, NW2.

Anthony Adekola, 22, was found in nearby Martlesham Walk, suffering stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries continue by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.

Three other males have been charged with Anthony’s murder.

Christian Medina, 19 of New Brent Street, NW4; a 16-year-old male from Hendon and Tajuan Subaran, 18 of New Brent Street, NW4 appeared in custody at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 September charged with murder.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 16 September and were remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Friday, 4 December.

Six other males aged between 15 and 19 have been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.