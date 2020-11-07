Appeal for Witnesses After Two Police Officers Were Assaulted in Hemlington

At 1am this morning, Friday 6th November, officers were called to a report of a group of people gathering and causing a disturbance in the Cass House Road area of Hemlington.

Police attended the scene and a managed 37 was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, a 16 year old male was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words to cause fear of violence and obstructing/ resisting a constable in the execution of duty. All three people remain in custody.

Whilst officers were dealing with the incident, a police officer was kicked in the face and another was kicked in the leg. Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the officers being assaulted or anyone with information regarding those responsible for the assaults to come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.