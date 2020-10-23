Is this you?

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at an address on West End Road between 10am and 11am on Friday 11 September are keen to speak to these people.

They were not involved in the incident, but CCTV puts them in the area around the time the incident happened and we believe they may be valuable witnesses and could assist us with our investigation.



The aggravated burglary took place at a house on West End Road between 10am and 11am on Friday, 11 September.

A man called at the house, claiming to be from the electric board and was there to read the meter. He then entered the house followed by another man.

Both men attacked the 29-year-old woman inside the address before leaving the house, having taken some cash.

The woman sustained a cut to her face during the incident.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos? Perhaps it’s you?

Please call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200351220.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.