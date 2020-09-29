A man has been arrested after a lorry containing livestock overturned on the A24 at Dial Post, near Horsham.

Approximately 60 sheep sadly died as a result of the collision, which occurred on the northbound carriageway around 4.20pm on Monday 28 September.

The RSPCA and DEFRA were informed.

A 34-year-old man from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours as officers responded to the scene, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who captured the incident or the moments leading up to it on dash cam, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 933 of 28/09.