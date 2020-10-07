Are times tough financially at the moment?

Well that could all change in as little as 24 hours as part of a brand new television show set to air on channel 4 giving families a real financial makeover and saving them a fortune!

Maybe 2020 has been a tough year financially for your family and you are desperate to tighten your financial belt, Are you struggling to get on top of your spending and would benefit from saving thousands?

The exciting new series will combine genius finance tips with the practical skills we all need to know to keep household bills to a bare minimum.

Financial doctors promise to heal your spending and will spend 24 hours with you and your family to save a massive £1000. Whether you need a spending overhaul, practical DIY or great experienced knowledge to shop savvy the team are there to help you.

The TV Production company Avalon told us that they are looking for families in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to take part in a brand new family financial TV series.

Casting Assistant Producer Emma said; “I am currently looking to speak to families who are interested in saving money and becoming savvier with their spending in this current climate”.