UPDATED: Armed Police throw sleepy doomsday village into lockdown after man seen with a weapon

Armed officers from Kent Police have thrown a sleepy Kent village into armed lockdown following what is understood to be a concern for welfare involving a weapons

Four-Armed response units a dog unit and three Response vehicles were all scrambled to White Horse Lane in Otham on the outskirts of Maidstone on Friday afternoon.

A helicopter from Redhill was also scrambled to an address that officers surrounded just after 2 pm.

The resident on Whitehorse Lane and Three Tee were told to stay in their home away from the windows as the drama unfolded.

One man who asked not to be named was unable to return home from doing the school run after Police closed off access to the village.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Officers called at 1.40pm on Friday 6 November 2020 to an allegation that a man had been seen with a weapon in Otham Lane, Bearsted. Officers assisted by a police helicopter attended the area and spoke to a person in connection with the allegations and are now satisfied that there was no weapon.

No arrests have been made.

