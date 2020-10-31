Arrest made as officers investigate arson attack on a house in Ramsgate

Detectives investigating a suspicious house fire in Ramsgate are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At 2.34am on Thursday 29 October, Kent Police was called to Wheatley Road, where crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service were dealing with a property alight.

The fire caused damage to the property. No injuries were reported.

A 34-year-old woman from Ramsgate was arrested in connection with the fire and released on bail until 20 November.

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/193668/20.