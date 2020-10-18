Arson probe launched after Droxford hotel is torched
A butane-sniffing homeless man has been jailed after coercing a 14-year-old girl into sexual intercourse in a garden shed
William Clay, 20, met the girl in the centre of Barnstaple where they started using the gas. He was living on the streets at the time and decided to go to the...
Essex Police releases name of M11 fatal crash victim
A woman who died following a collision on the M11 last month has been named. Eni-itan Bajomo was the passenger in a black Audi TT which was in collision with...
All four offenders were teenage boys around 15-years-old who are wanted for an attack in Slough following a robbery
Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a robbery in Slough. It happened just after 8.35pm on Sunday (11/10), when the victim, a teenage boy...
A Merthyr Tydfil man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman.
A Merthyr Tydfil man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman. Peter Jones, 63, was jailed for five years and three months...
Driver killed following a collision in Bumbles Green, Nazeing
A driver has sadly died following a collision in Bumbles Green, Nazeing. Emergency services were called shortly before 11.10pm on Saturday 17 October. A blue...
Whilst on board the bus, he assaulted, spat at, and racially abused a 65-year-old female passenger
Police continue to appeal for information from the public to identify a man they wish to speak with in connection with an incident aboard a bus in Harrow. On...
National Crime Agency investigators have made a series of arrests as part of two separate investigations targeting suspected people smugglers
The first saw a man arrested in East Sussex on suspicion of supplying small boats to aid people smugglers in France. NCA officers detained the 30-year...
Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues and found the 59 year-old man suffering head injuries and stab wounds he died at the scene
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Coulsdon. Police were called at 9.27pms on Friday, 16 October, to a man seriously...
Police continue to engage with man on Railway bridge
Police are speaking to a man on a bridge above the railway line. Victoria Street in Gillingham has now been closed and trains have been stopped.
Shropshire paramedics secure defibrillator ahead of RAHD
Shropshire paramedics Sarah and Trish Johnson know all too well the benefits of having Public Access Defibrillators (PAD) within communities, which is why they...
A man who was wanted for five years has been sentenced to five years and two months imprisonment for driving and drug offences
Ali Hussain, 32 of Swain Street, Westminster was sentenced on Monday, 12 October at Isleworth crown court to five years and two months imprisonment...
The driver of this car miraculously avoided serious injury, after it was hit from behind by a HGV on the A13
Officers from the Essex Roads Policing Unit attended. A spokesperson said: “To the 20 or so drivers who drove by one-handed to film it with your phones...
Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man in connection with an incident where an aerosol can was set alight and thrown into a bus in south London
On Thursday, 13 August at approximately 2.20pm a man, who was with a group of friends, boarded a route 151 bus at Crown Road bus stop, near Sutton High Street...
A “lockdown pooch” that came into the RSPCA’s care during the first full day of Wales’ national lockdown is looking to end 2020 on a high note with a loving new forever home.
Shadow, a Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed, came into the care of the Newport centre on 24 March – from the Cwmbran area. He was very underweight, but his...
Manhunt launched for Chippenham serial arsonist after spate of attacks carried out in the early hours
Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of arson attacks in Chippenham in the early hours of this morning (18/10). The first incident took place...
A20 in Dover remains closed due to serious collision
The A20 in Kent near the Port of Dover is currently closed west/London bound between the A256 and the B2011 due to a colllision. Lane 1 (of 2) is also closed...
A woman who placed a lit barbeque beneath a bed as a man slept has been jailed.
A woman who placed a lit barbeque beneath a bed as a man slept has been jailed. At Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square today Thursday 15 October 2020 Lisa...
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Hayling Island have today paid tribute to him
Police were called to a single-vehicle collision which took place on West Lane just before 7.30am on the 10th October 2020 in which a black Mazda 2 collided...
Many people work hard to pay their taxes, so it’s a gross injustice that fraudsters are shamefully taking advantage of measures set up to help people during the lockdown
An an initiative between government and the independent charity Crimestoppers, the public can now call a new COVID Fraud Hotline (0800 587 5030) anonymously...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
At around 10.30pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a black Peugeot 3008 was travelling on the A291, Canterbury Road, towards the roundabout at the junction with...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a mountain bike was stolen from a 16-year-old boy in Southampton
At around 8am on Tuesday, 13 October, the victim was delivering newspapers in Northlands Gardens when he was approached by two men, one on foot and the other...
Hastings Woman goes missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital after being found
Police are concerned for Tanya Leister, who has gone missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital this evening (Wednesday 14 October). The 42-year-old...
A former West Mercia Police officer who sexually assaulted two young girls on board a train has been sentenced
Leighton Phillips, 34, and of Forest road, Shropshire, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault at Swansea Crown Court on 18 September...