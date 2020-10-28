Arson probe launched after Malmesbury barn is torched

A joint investigation has been launched following a fire at a derelict barn in Malmesbury, yesterday (27/10), which is thought to have been started deliberately.

Shortly before 6.30pm, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at the barn on Foxley Road, just south of the junction with Dark Lane.

Officers also attended the scene and conducted an area search.

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area before and around 6.30pm yesterday, as well as anyone who was passing the area and may have dash cam footage of the offenders.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200108162.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.