We hope this graphic from the NHS will help.
Remember, if you are unsure or in doubt, then act with caution and refer to NHS 119.
As the Cold and Flu season approaches it will become harder to differentiate the symptoms related to COVID-19
Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a wanted Watford man, after he was convicted of attempting to buy grenades over a secret area of the internet, despite not attending his own trial
Mohammed Humza, of Fuller Road, was 26 when, in July 2016, he used the dark web to try and purchase two grenades from an international seller. Using...
A brazen thief who attempted to steal from a bike and was found to be in possession of a knife has been sentenced to six months imprisonment.
Robert Thomas, 34, and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed or bladed article on Thursday 6 August at North London...
The owner of an event venue in west London has been reported for consideration of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice, after they allowed a wedding reception to go ahead that attracted more than 100 people
Officers from the Met Police were called to the Tudor Rose in Southall shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, 13 October. After arriving on scene, it...
Gas started roaring from the ruptured pipe Saturday night
A major gas leak from a pipe in a field on Ratling Road has finally been repaired. Gas started roaring from the ruptured pipe Saturday night. The Yodel depot...
Police Appeal For Help Tracing Missing Teenagers Harley Faulkner and Kazie Spivey
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two teenagers missing from Leeds. Harley Faulkner, aged 14, and Kazie Spivey, aged 14, were reported...
Police officer who harassed crime victim sacked
A police constable has been dismissed without notice after allegations of gross misconduct were proven. Police Constable Farouk Abubakar, attached to South...
Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, behaved in a threatening way towards a woman in Dartford
Information is sought after a woman was threatened by the occupants of a van in Dartford. The victim has reported that at around 6.25am on Wednesday 14...
Four sentenced for honey-trap robberies in Sheffield
Four people, who targeted students in a series of robberies in Sheffield city centre, have been sentenced to a total of over eight years in prison. The three...
Shane Lee Mays 30, has appeared in Winchester Crown Court to answer the charge of Murdering teenager Louise Smith
Mays has been ordered to undergo further mental health assessments after he pleaded not guilty to murder to the charge of murdering Louise. Atrial date has...
Police in Sussex and the West Midlands are searching for missing 33-year-old Kyran Shervington, who has not been seen since he left the hospital
The 33-year-old Kyran Shervington, who has not been seen since he left the hospital where he had been staying in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, on Wednesday 14...
Police need your help to find Carol Fawdon from Harrow
The 49 year old Carol Fawdon has been reported #Missing from home in #Harrow if seen please call police 101 Ref 20MIS034159
The four victims in a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 just to the west of Oxford have been formally identified
The four victims in a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 just to the west of Oxford have today (15/10) been formally identified. Zoe Powell, aged 29, from...
E-fit images released in connection with aggravated burglary in Windsor
Two E-fit images in connection with an incident of aggravated burglary which occurred in Windsor have been released by Police At 8pm on Monday 22 June this...
Detectives investigating several attacks at Dewsbury railway station, have released these images
On Saturday 10 October at 8.30am, a man has pushed a member of the public over outside Dewsbury station and spat at her. The man then entered the station...
Detectives continuing to investigate the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Manchester city centre
A further Appeal has been made by Police after a child was raped In Manchester Detectives continuing to investigate the rape of a 14-year-old girl in...
The family of the motorcyclist Stephen Cooke involved in the fatal road traffic collision has been paying tribute to him
The family of the motorcyclist involved in the fatal road traffic collision on Thursday night (08/10) on the A36 near Salisbury, between Wilton and South...
A convicted cannabis dealer has been ordered to surrender more than £20,000
Brandon Tucker was ordered to hand over the money during a confiscation hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 9 October 2020. The order was made...
Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a man from Trowbridge
James Ward, aged 36, was reported missing from the area at 4.30pm today (15/10). It’s believed he may have gone to Southwick Country Park or is in that...
As cases of Coronavirus continue to increase across the capital, the Met will be stepping up its response to target those who continue to flout the regulations, which are designed to keep Londoners safe
The announcement comes ahead of London’s local alert level being increase from “medium” to “high” at 12.01am on Saturday, 17 October. Across all of...
Evil child killer Roy Whiting feared he would be killed after being brutally attacked in prison with makeshift blades
Roy Whiting feared he would be killed after being brutally attacked in prison with makeshift blades. Pictured is the extent of the injuries suffered by the...
Officers are investigating a report that a teenage girl was pushed to the floor by a man, who then robbed her of her shoes
CCTV images of a motorist who could have information that can help Kent Police investigate a robbery have been released. Officers are investigating a report...
Police in Kent have charged a man following a serious knife attack in Dover
A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Dover. Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October...
Large quantity of drugs found after Police taser man in Orpington Garage stop
A cloned stolen Opel has been identified in Sevenoaks that was stopped at Texaco, Sevenoaks Rd, Orpington, at 8:30am Wednesday morning . One man was ...
A man been arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in Hither Green
Police say a man in his 30s has been brought safely from an address in Nightingale Grove after he was behaving erratically. It’s believed Police were called...