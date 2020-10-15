 As the Cold and Flu season approaches it will become harder to differentiate the symptoms related to COVID-19 — UKNIP
Home » As the Cold and Flu season approaches it will become harder to differentiate the symptoms related to COVID-19
BREAKING COVID19

As the Cold and Flu season approaches it will become harder to differentiate the symptoms related to COVID-19

October 15, 2020
1 Min Read
83D1F05B 4F63 4E71 B80C C25B09F70978
83D1F05B 4F63 4E71 B80C C25B09F70978

We hope this graphic from the NHS will help.
Remember, if you are unsure or in doubt, then act with caution and refer to NHS 119.

FacebookTwitter