Ashford motorists are being warned following recent thefts of catalytic converters.

Kent Police received a report that on Thursday 8 October 2020 five Toyota vehicles were targeted in the Ashford Orbital area. In Dover an attempt was made to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius parked in Winant Way at around 11am. On Wednesday 7 October another vehicle was also targeted in the Stanhope area of Ashford.

Inspector Jason Atkinson, of Ashford Community Safety Unit, said: ‘In these recent reports Toyota vehicles are clearly the target so we are taking the opportunity to warn residents to ensure cars are kept as safe as possible whilst we investigate.

‘As part of our enquiries we work closely with scrap metal dealers to make it easier to trace sellers of stolen metal and also identify any dealers who operate illegally.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 08-0841. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Safety advice for car owners