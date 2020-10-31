Assaults on police officers and ambulance staff in Chatham have led to an offender being jailed for 19 months

Aaron Trotter committed the assaults after Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a residential home and, while in custody, racially abused a policeman on numerous occasions.

The 33-year-old, from Gillingham, admitted four counts of assaulting an emergency services worker, one count of racially aggravated harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 29 October 2020 to 15 months for the offences and a further 18 weeks, to be served consecutively, for activating a suspended sentence.

Trotter was arrested during the early hours of 3 September after Kent Police was notified he had breached a restraining order against a woman who is known to him.

Following a search, Trotter was located in Chestnut Avenue walking two American bulldogs. He initially refused to engage with the patrols who found him and, on several occasions, threatened to set his dogs on them.

Trotter eventually complied with the officers and, due to concerns he was under the influence of a substance, it was necessary to call an ambulance.

Upon the arrival of medical crews, he spat at two police officers and an ambulance service employee who was attempting to treat him. After being conveyed to hospital, he then spat at a third officer and repeatedly used racist slurs against a constable who was supervising him.

Police Constable Jennifer Talan, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Trotter’s behaviour on the night of his arrest fell well short of what is acceptable.

‘An innocent woman was subjected to significant distress because he breached a restraining officer and he then went on to commit several degrading assaults against emergency services personnel.

‘The attending officers treated him with courtesy and respect throughout and in response he spat at three of them and used horrendous racist slurs. He also subjected an ambulance service employee to a degrading assault.

‘All officers accept that their job can expose them to danger, but that does not make it acceptable for them to be assaulted while they are trying to keep the public safe. I am pleased the courts have enforced a custodial sentence which clearly demonstrates behaviour like this will not tolerated.’

Will Bellamy, South East Coast Ambulance Service’s Medway and North Kent Operation Unit Manager said: ‘Our frontline clinicians are here to help people not to be assaulted or abused.

‘We hope this offers a warning to others that such abuse of the emergency services won’t and shouldn’t be tolerated particularly when there is clear aggressive intent.

‘Such cases leave their mark on our staff not only physically but emotionally. We have a duty to do everything we can to protect them and ensure when cases like this happen, we support criminal proceedings.’

