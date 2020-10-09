Aserving prisoner has had his jail time extended after he attacked another inmate at HMP Swaleside.

Baz Hockton, who previously lived in Ramsgate, was handed a 10-year sentence after admitting one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident at the prison on 8 April 2019.

The prisoner was witnessed attacking a fellow inmate with a weapon on a stairwell in the Isle of Sheppey prison. The assault caused slash injuries to his victim’s face and has left him with scarring.

The investigation was carried out by Kent Police and he was sentenced at the Old Bailey on 8 October following a trial for a separate matter, which was investigated by Metropolitan Police.

He was sentenced to 23 years in jail for the Met Police matter. The 10-year sentence given to him for the assault at Swaleside will be served concurrently.

Investigating officer for the incident at HMP Swaleside, Detective Constable Karen Hearn said: ‘Hockton is a violent and dangerous man. The victim for the assault at Swaleside was attacked without provocation and received substantial injuries.

‘This type of behaviour is shocking and not acceptable, and I’m pleased he has been sentenced accordingly.’