Police officers investigating the theft of a motor vehicle in Eastleigh have charged a man.

The charge come after a hire van was stolen from a car park on Sopwith Road in the early hours of Friday 2 October.

Benjamin Pratt, 31, of Faversham Road, Beckenham in Greater London has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He was released on unconditional bail and will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court on 5 November 2020.