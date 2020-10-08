 Blair Egerton who was wanted fir a robbery has been arrested by Police — UKNIP
October 8, 2020
Blair Egerton was wanted by Police in Wiltshire

We are pleased to update that this morning he was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station.