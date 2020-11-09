Body found in search for missing Trowbridge man Kondwani Mwale

Police have sadly confirmed that a body has been found in the search for missing person Kondwani Mwale.

For nearly two weeks our officers have been joined by divers from Avon and Somerset Police along with volunteers from Wiltshire Search and Rescue (WILSAR) to carry out extensive searches for Kondwani around the River Avon and Warleigh Weir area of Wiltshire, close to the Somerset border.

The body was discovered by the weir earlier today.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Kondwani’s family has been informed of this development.

Thank you for sharing our appeals.