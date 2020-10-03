Police are searching for missing 36-year-old Bradley Woolery – also known as Leon – who was last seen in Ticehurst on Wednesday (30 September).

Bradley is vulnerable and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as mixed race, of a stocky build, with short curly hair, and was wearing a white jumper, white jogging bottoms and black trainers.

It is believed he may have boarded a train from Wadhurst train station to travel to London to the Westminster area.

Anyone who sees Bradley or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 1240 of 30/09.