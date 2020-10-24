Bride and groom facing £10,000 fine after breaching COVID19 rules

A wedding, attended by an estimated 250 guests, in flagrant breach of COVID regulations, was shut down by police.

Officers were first called to the venue on Old Kent Road at 8.20pm on Sunday, 18 October, after concerned residents suspected the address was being burgled.

It appeared that those attending the ceremony had closed the shutters at the front of the venue, in an attempt to mask the celebration.

At the scene, police dispersed the crowds. Two people at the event were advised that they had been reported for consideration of a fixed penalty notice. The reports will be considered by a dedicated crime team who will assess the breach in line with the legislation.

Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith, said: “This event was a blatant breach of the regulations and could have been a breeding ground for transmitting the virus.

There were over 200 people inside, no social distancing and indeed no attempts to make the venue COVID secure, in line with the Government guidelines.

“The guidelines are there for a reason, to keep people safe.

“Being reported for a fine is clearly not a wedding present people would be expecting, however as this was such a flagrant breach of the regulations, it was entirely necessary.

“Officers across the Met will continue our efforts to keep London safe by shutting down those events which deliberately and dangerously put people’s health at risk.

“If you are planning a wedding this weekend please make sure it falls within the current regulations.”