A member of the public called police early yesterday morning after seeing a man who appeared to have been badly assaulted and his bag stolen near the RNLI.

Officers arrived and took the man, who was in his forties, to the hospital for treatment. Among his injuries were several broken bones as well as severe cuts and bruises. Fortunately, these injuries are not life-threatening.

Police quickly identified a suspect, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested a short time later at a resort address.

A 16-year-old Blackpool boy has been charged with robbery and will appear in Blackpool Magistrates’ Court later today (Thursday, September 1st)

“The level of violence displayed by this suspect against a completely defenceless man who is sat down minding his own business is quite frankly extremely disturbing and inexcusable,” said Det Supt Becky Smith of Blackpool Police. The fact that an accomplice sees fit to stand nearby watching and filming this despicable incident, making no attempt to stop it or offer any assistance to the clearly injured male, makes this crime even worse. In nearly 29 years of policing in Blackpool, I have witnessed some extremely traumatic and distressing incidents, and we are extremely fortunate that I am not standing here today leading a murder investigation and supporting a bereaved family. The fact that this isn’t the case has no bearing on the suspect’s actions, which left the victim seriously injured with no regard for his condition. Anyone who believes that this level of violence is acceptable is mistaken, and we will not tolerate it in our communities. “I would like to thank those who have contacted us with information and would urge anyone who has further information or witnessed this incident to come forward.” “I would like to thank those who have contacted us with information and would urge anyone who has further information or witnessed this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference log 0200 of August 31st.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.