Can you help Police find #missing 76-year-old Sheila Osungbesan

October 11, 2020
Can you help us find #missing 76-year-old Sheila Osungbesan who was last seen at about 8pm in the Southwark Area.  She is 5ft 3ins tall and is thought to be wearing a headscarf, blue jeans, purple trainers and  maybe a cardigan.  Police are concerned for her welfare. Call 101 ref: 8186/10Oct