Can you help police identify this man in the CCTV image?

Detectives are releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a hit and run on Farnborough Road, Farnham on Friday (6 November) where a man was left with significant, life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are keen to identify the man. If you recognise him, or know of someone matching his clothing and description, or have any information which could help, please call 101 quoting incident/crime reference number PR/P20258507.

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.