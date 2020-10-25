Canterbury Man escapes stalking charges with suspended sentence

A man has been sentenced after he admitted stalking two people.

Ii Ovisyonairo II, 37 of North Stream, Marshside, Canterbury, pleaded guilty on 4 June 2020 to two counts of stalking involving serious alarm/distress.

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 23 October to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The following mandatory licence conditions were imposed by His Honour Judge Lucas QC:

-Abide by an electronically monitored curfew at an address outside of London

-Undertake 50 hours of rehabilitation including psychological intervention by the Stalking Threat and Assessment Centre

-Subject to a monitoring GPS Requirement for 12 months

-Cannot travel more than 20 miles from the new address for 12 months

-Complete up to 300 hours of unpaid work

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed to prevent any contact directly or in-directly with the two victims.

Detectives were contacted by the two victims and an investigation was launched by the North Area Command Unit.

Ii Ovisyonairo II was located by officers and arrested. He was charged with the offences on Friday, 3 March.

He appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates court on 3 March and has been remanded in custody since that time.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, said: “Today’s sentencing was the result of a focused investigation by my officers to protect the victims and bring the offender to justice. The judge clearly recognised the high degree of planning, deeply troubling and unsettling behaviour of the defendant.

“We are very pleased with this result, and that the defendant admitted his conduct. His offending really impacted upon the victims, who now ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”