Car and motorbike involved in a collision sees Burghfield Road in Reading closed

Police have closed Burghfield Road in Reading this afternoon following a serious collision.

The road is closed in both directions and there are reports of slow traffic due to the collision involving a car and motorbike.

A closure has been put in place on Burghfield Road from Pingewood Road North to Underwood Road near to the Cunning Man. The road was closed by Police at around 3.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services have all been called to the scene of the incident that has been described as serious.

Reading buses route Lime 2 currently is also on diversion due to the closure.

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment