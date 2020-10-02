 Car and motorbike involved in a collision sees Burghfield Road in Reading closed — UKNIP
Car and motorbike involved in a collision sees Burghfield Road in Reading closed

October 2, 2020
1 Min Read
Police have closed Burghfield  Road in  Reading this afternoon following a serious collision.

The road is closed in both directions  and there are reports of  slow traffic due to the collision involving a  car and motorbike.

A closure has been put in place  on Burghfield Road  from Pingewood Road North to Underwood Road near to the Cunning Man. The road  was  closed by Police at around 3.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services have all been called to the scene of the incident that has been described as serious.

 

Reading buses route Lime 2 currently  is also on diversion due to the closure.

 

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment 