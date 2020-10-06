CCTV images and descriptions of stolen jewellery have been issued by detectives investigating a burglary in Penshurst

It is reported that valuable possessions including rings, watches and bracelets were taken after thieves stole a safe from a property off Grove Road.

The break-in is said to have taken place during the early hours of Friday 2 October 2020. It is believed that shortly after midnight intruders gained access to the grounds of the property, before they then used a ladder to enter an upstairs window.

The burglary was discovered at around 9.30am the same morning and police were called. Stolen items are said to include a distinctive Harry Winston women’s watch with diamonds, as well as a charm bracelet featuring a pair of scissors, London Tower Bridge, and a Swiss chalet. Designer Boodle bracelets with pearls on, Boodle earrings, and a sovereign were also among possessions taken.

Images captured on CCTV, during a previous suspicious incident at the same address, have now been issued. The incidents are being treated as linked and officers are urging anyone with information to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/176270/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.