CCTV images have been released by officers investigating the theft of a wallet at a Maidstone supermarket

A wallet and bank cards were reported stolen when a man in his 60s was distracted at Tesco in Grove Green, between 11.50am and midday on Tuesday 20 October 2020.

It is alleged one of the bank cards was used at a cashpoint outside the store immediately after the theft, and then at further shops in the town centre.

Investigating officer, PC Alex Grant said: ‘We are releasing CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist us with our enquiries. If anyone can identify the men pictured please contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/188093/20.