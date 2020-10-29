CCTV images released following burglary in Oxford

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of people who may have important information about a burglary in Oxford.

Between 2.05am and 2.25am on Monday 28 September, unknown offenders entered a garden on Gathorne Road and damaged the garden shed.

Nothing was taken from the shed during the incident.

Around the same time, a bicycle was taken from the shed of a neighbouring property.

At 2.45am on the same day, a garden shed was also damaged on Chestnut Avenue.

Nothing was taken.

Investigating officer PC Abigail Kirkham, of the Smarter Resolution Team in Oxford, said: “I believe that these incidents are linked and I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe that these people may have information that could help with my investigation.

“If you recognise these people, or think that one of them might be you, get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200304492, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”