Ceremonial knife stolen in burglary near Cranbrook

Images have been issued of a distinctive ceremonial knife and ornaments stolen during a burglary near Cranbrook.

Detectives are appealing for information following the break-in which happened in Benenden, between 26 and 27 September 2020. It is reported that two curved kukri knives were stolen, after thieves entered the property, close to Benenden Road, through a window.

One of the knives had a red scabbard believed to bear a small plaque carrying the words ‘General Patterson’. Possessions reportedly stolen also included collectable porcelain birds, miniature sliver boxes and a canteen of cutlery.

An investigation is ongoing, with forensics checks and house-to-house enquiries in the close area. Anyone with information is urged to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/173137/20.