Chief Constable Kier Pritchard from Wiltshire Police says to urge caution when reading information relating to the incident on social media following Swindon Shooting

I know that yesterday’s incident in Swindon will continue to cause distress and anxiety within our communities and many people will have questions about what happened.

As we outlined in our statements yesterday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are now independently investigating this matter as is protocol in incidents such as this.

This means we are not able to comment on certain aspects of the incident as it is crucial the IOPC is given the time and space to ascertain the facts.

I am aware of the public commentary on this case and I appreciate that it is in the public’s interest that the facts are made available when appropriate.

I would urge caution when reading information relating to the incident on social media – the IOPC will keep the public updated on the case as and when they are able.

The nature of policing is such that we will often deal with dynamic incidents where information and facts are initially uncertain. It remains clear that police actions should be subject of public accountability, including those occasions where force is used. I believe this is of vital importance to show transparency in our policing approach and to secure long term community confidence in our approach to policing across our communities.

On this occasion, such accountability will be led and examined by the IOPC, further to our mandatory referral. We continue to co-operate fully with the IOPC independent investigation.

I have personally spoken to every member of Wiltshire Police who was involved in yesterday’s incident and all continue to receive the appropriate welfare support.

Finally, I would like to thank the community in Summers Street who have given officers the time and space to conduct thorough enquiries.