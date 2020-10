A suspected drug dealer has been charged with offences in Medway.

Ashley Clayton, 23, of Galleons Drive, Barking, has been charged with one count each of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Mr Clayton was arrested in Barking on 7 October 2020 and later charged with the offences.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 8 October 2020 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.