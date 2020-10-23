Magistrates have issued a partial closure and a full closure order for two neighbouring properties in Robin Hood Close, Farnborough, following reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder.

Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court approved the order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 for the two ground floor flats.

The orders last for three months and mean that it is a criminal offence for anyone to enter either property, unless authorised by the police in the case of the full order – or are a named and authorised person in respect of the partial closure, during that period. Any breaches are enforceable by arrest.

Hampshire Constabulary applied for the order to address concerns around suspected drugs activity and anti-social behaviour.

PC Kat Armstrong, from the Farnborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve taken this step having received a number of reports in recent months about anti-social behaviour and disorder at these addresses. We listened to local residents’ needs and concerns and worked in partnership with housing association A2 Dominion to take action.

“The activities of the occupants at these addresses had a negative effect on quality of life on those living nearby. This order would not have been possible without the help and co-operation of the local community, so we would like to thank them for their support.

“I hope this order sends out the message that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, and we will use every available power to stop it.

“If you are concerned about anti-social behaviour where you live, then please call your local Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.”